Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
