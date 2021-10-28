8 Reales 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)