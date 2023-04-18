8 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (14) VF (51) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Bertolami (2)

Cayón (13)

CNG (1)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)