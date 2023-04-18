Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
