Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1798 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1798 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

