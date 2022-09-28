Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1797 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
