Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1797 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1797 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1797 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

