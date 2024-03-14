Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1795 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1795 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1795 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1795 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction London Coins - September 2, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1795 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1795 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search