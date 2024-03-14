8 Reales 1795 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1795 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.

Сondition XF (12) VF (40) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (11)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (4)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)