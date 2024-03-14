Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1795 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1795 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
