8 Reales 1792 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1792 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
