8 Reales 1792 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1792 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

