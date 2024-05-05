Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1792 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1792 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1792 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1792 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1792 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
