8 Reales 1792 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1792 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (15)