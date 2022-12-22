Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1792 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1792 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search