Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1791 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1791 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1791 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1791 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1791 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

