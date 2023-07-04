Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1789 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1789 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1789 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1789 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1789 S C at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

