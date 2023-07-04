Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1789 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1789 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
