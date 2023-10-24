Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1808 M IG (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
