Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1808 M IG (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1808 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1808 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (9)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M IG at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

