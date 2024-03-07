Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (17)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - December 24, 2020
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - December 24, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search