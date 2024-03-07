Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (17)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
