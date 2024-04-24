Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34240 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 9, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Numismatic auctions
