8 Reales 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roxbury’s
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
