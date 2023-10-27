Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1803 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
Seller Roxbury’s
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 M FA at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
