8 Reales 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

