8 Reales 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

