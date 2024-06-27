Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1802 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1802 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (23)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

