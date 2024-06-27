Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (23)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
