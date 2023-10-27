Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (11)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
