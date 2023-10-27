Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1798 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1798 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Cayón - October 25, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1798 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1798 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search