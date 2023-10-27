8 Reales 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

