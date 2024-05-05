Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1193 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search