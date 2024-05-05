8 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

