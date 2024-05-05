Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1193 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
