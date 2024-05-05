4 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

