4 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 1300 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
