Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 1300 NOK
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Bertolami - May 21, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date May 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

