4 Reales 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

