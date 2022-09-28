Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1808 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M FA at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

