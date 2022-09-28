Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1808 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
