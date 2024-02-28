Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

