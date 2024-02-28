4 Reales 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

