4 Reales 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
