Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 241. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 241 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
