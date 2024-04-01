4 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 241. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) VG (1)