Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

