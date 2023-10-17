4 Reales 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (13) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)