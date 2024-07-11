Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1794 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1794 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 500 NOK
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
