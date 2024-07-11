Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 500 NOK
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
