Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
