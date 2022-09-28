4 Reales 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (1)