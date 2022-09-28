Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

