2 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
