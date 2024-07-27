2 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

