Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1808 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1808 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
