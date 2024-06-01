2 Reales 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 31, 2018.

Сondition XF (6) VF (12) F (3)