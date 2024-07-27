2 Reales 1806 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1806 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

