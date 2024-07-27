Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1806 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1806 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1806 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1806 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1806 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1806 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Search