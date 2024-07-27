Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1805 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1805 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1805 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1805 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (6)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1805 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1805 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search