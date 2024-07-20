Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search