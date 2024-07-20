2 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (16)