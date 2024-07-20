Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 4, 2014.

Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
