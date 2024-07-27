Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1801 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1801 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
