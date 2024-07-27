Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1801 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1801 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1801 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1801 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1801 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1801 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search