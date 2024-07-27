Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 5, 2024.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
