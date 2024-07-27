Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1799 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1799 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 5, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1799 S CN at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

