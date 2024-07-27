2 Reales 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 5, 2024.

Сondition VF (8) F (3)