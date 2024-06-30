Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
12
