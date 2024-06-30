2 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

