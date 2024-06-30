Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1798 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1798 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1798 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1798 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

