2 Reales 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1797 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)