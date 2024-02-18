Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1797 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1797 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1797 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1797 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Spain 2 Reales 1797 S CN at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1797 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search