Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1797 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1797 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
