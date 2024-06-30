2 Reales 1808 M IG (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3671 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (16) VF (27) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cayón (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)