2 Reales 1808 M IG (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3671 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
