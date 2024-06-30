Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1808 M IG (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1808 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1808 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3671 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

