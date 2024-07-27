Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place April 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
