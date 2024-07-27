Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place April 7, 2021.

Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 2 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

