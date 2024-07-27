2 Reales 1807 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1807 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (7) VF (28) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (2)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (8)

Tauler & Fau (4)