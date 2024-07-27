Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1807 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1807 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1807 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1807 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1807 M AI at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

