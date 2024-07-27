Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1804 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1804 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

