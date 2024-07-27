2 Reales 1804 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1804 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (12) F (4)