2 Reales 1803 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1803 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
