2 Reales 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8655 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

