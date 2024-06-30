Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1800 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1800 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1800 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8655 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1800 M FA at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

