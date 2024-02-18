2 Reales 1800 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (17) F (2)