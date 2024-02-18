Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1800 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1800 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
