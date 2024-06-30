Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
