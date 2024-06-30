2 Reales 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1799 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

