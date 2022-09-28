Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 19, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
