Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1798 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1798 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1798 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 19, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Nomisma - October 20, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
