Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1797 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

