2 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition VF (5) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)