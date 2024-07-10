2 Reales 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

