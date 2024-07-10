Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1795 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1795 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******


