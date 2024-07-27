Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1794 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1794 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Reales 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

