2 Reales 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1794 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (8) F (2) No grade (1)