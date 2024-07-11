2 Reales 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1792 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (12) F (2)