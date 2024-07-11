Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1792 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1792 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1792 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1792 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

