Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1792 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search