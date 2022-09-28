Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1791 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1791 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

