Spain Period: 1746-1939
2 Reales 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
