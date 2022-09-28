2 Reales 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1791 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

Сondition VF (3) F (2)