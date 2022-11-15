2 Reales 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1790 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1626 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition VF (3) F (3)