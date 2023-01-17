2 Reales 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 11, 2018.

Сondition VF (5) F (3)