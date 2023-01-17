Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1789 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1789 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3017 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
