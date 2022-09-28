Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5111 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search