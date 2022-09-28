1 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (2)