Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1807 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1807 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction CNG - September 18, 2013
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1807 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

