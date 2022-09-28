Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
