Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5653 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
