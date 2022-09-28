1 Real 1799 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1799 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5653 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1)